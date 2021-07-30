PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLBY. Roth Capital upped their target price on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

PLBY Group stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth about $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

