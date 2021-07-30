Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLYA. Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The company had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock worth $46,673,575 in the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

