Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plains All American Pipelines’ strong presence in the Permian Basin, cost-saving initiatives and impressive credit profile of customers will support operations over the long term. The firm’s systematic investment, and focus on expanding pipelines in resource-rich regions as well as developing new projects are also expected to boost operations. It continues to expand operations through joint ventures. However, units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The firm’s pipeline tariff volumes were adversely impacted by extreme weather in Texas during February. In order to meet stringent regulations and implement safety measures for protecting employees, its operating expenses can increase. Excess pipeline capacity in some of the major production regions might lower the demand for midstream services.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

PAA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 32,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

