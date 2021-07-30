Piper Sandler Weighs in on Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Esquire Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $192.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.