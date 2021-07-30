Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

BSX opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 453.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.08.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

