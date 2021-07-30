Piper Sandler Comments on Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $62.89 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.