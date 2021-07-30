Piper Sandler Comments on First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth $235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

