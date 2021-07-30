Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Up 294.9% in July

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 294.9% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $15.20 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

