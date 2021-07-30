Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Pinterest stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

