Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Get Phunware alerts:

PHUN opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 12.09.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phunware news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.