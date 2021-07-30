Pharvaris’ Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 4th (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris’ (NASDAQ:PHVS) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 4th. Pharvaris had issued 8,270,500 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $165,410,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of Pharvaris’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

PHVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pharvaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $538.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.36). On average, research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,811,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

