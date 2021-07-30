Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) PT Raised to GBX 550 at Shore Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target raised by analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 505 ($6.60).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of PETS stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 470.80 ($6.15). The stock had a trading volume of 568,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,532. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 520 ($6.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,379.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.