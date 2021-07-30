Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given “Under Review” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 497.50 ($6.50).

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 469.20 ($6.13) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,379.26. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 520 ($6.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

