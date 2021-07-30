Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Down 59.4% in July

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Petroteq Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Petroteq Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

