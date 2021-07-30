Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

