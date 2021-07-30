Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

PEN stock opened at $264.43 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,652.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

