Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.36. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

