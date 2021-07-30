Pendal Group Limited Sells 6,100 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Pendal Group Limited cut its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.09% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 19,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,608,000.

AKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

