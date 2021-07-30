Pendal Group Limited Purchases 4,281 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $183.11 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

