Pendal Group Limited Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 97.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 235,480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,635,000 after purchasing an additional 81,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.38, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

