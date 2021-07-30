Pendal Group Limited Buys 12,821 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 37.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 568,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,413,000 after acquiring an additional 156,185 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

