Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 455 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,560,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after buying an additional 482,520 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after buying an additional 276,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after buying an additional 243,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.34. 6,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,993. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

