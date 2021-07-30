Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 3,442 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Twilio comprises about 1.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Twilio were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $17.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,923. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

