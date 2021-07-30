Peloton Wealth Strategists Invests $250,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 710 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $428.92. The company had a trading volume of 33,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $425.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

