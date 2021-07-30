Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. BOX comprises about 2.3% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in BOX were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 145,968 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,803,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. 14,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,808. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -121.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

