Peloton Wealth Strategists Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Ventas were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTR traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

