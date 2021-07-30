Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys 501 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $55.30.

