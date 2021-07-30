Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 17,500 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 416,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,454. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08.

