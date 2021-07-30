PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

PBF Logistics has decreased its dividend by 23.7% over the last three years.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of PBFX opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $849.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.