PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.11.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $5.18 on Friday, hitting $277.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $326.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

