PAYCENT Trading Down 5.7% This Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $90,578.80 and approximately $56.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

