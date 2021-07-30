Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.9% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 144,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,909,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 738,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,441 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

AAPL stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $144.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,710,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.64. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.