Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Partners Group alerts:

PGPHF stock opened at $1,656.00 on Friday. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $899.20 and a 52 week high of $1,720.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,558.74.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.