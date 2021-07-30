Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Director Sells $96,072.84 in Stock

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PKE stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 17.3% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 59.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 38,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

