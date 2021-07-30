Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 7,869 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 61.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $172.56. The stock had a trading volume of 215,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,218. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $454.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

