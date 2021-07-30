Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,197.2% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 884,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,659,000 after buying an additional 870,638 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,283,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,641,000 after acquiring an additional 397,363 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,354,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,611,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,014. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.49.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

