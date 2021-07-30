Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 113 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.11. The stock had a trading volume of 71,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,498. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

