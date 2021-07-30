Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.07. The stock had a trading volume of 609,971 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.16.

