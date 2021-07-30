Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after acquiring an additional 645,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after acquiring an additional 760,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $86.76. The stock had a trading volume of 215,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,771. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

