Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,406. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $215.35 and a 1 year high of $323.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

