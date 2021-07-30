Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.85. 38,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $42.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

