Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 522.67 ($6.83).

Shares of LON PAG traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 554.50 ($7.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,409. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 524.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86.

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,586 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

