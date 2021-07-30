Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives GBX 522.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 522.67 ($6.83).

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

PAG stock opened at GBX 548.50 ($7.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 524.29. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

