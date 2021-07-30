Parachute (PAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $191,375.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Parachute has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $191,375.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000659 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 660,596,269 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.