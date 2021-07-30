Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the June 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Pan African Resources stock remained flat at $$0.23 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26. Pan African Resources has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.35.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

