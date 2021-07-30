Pamela G. Marrone Sells 17,858 Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $25,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pamela G. Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.19. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 203,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 71,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.