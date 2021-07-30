Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after buying an additional 140,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

