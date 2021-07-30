Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 48,370 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,370 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Upwork were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Upwork by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $50,757,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $37,204,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after purchasing an additional 769,212 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $57.54 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.14. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

