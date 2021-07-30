Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,209 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $586.43 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.53 and a 52-week high of $608.78. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 781.91, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $528.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.00.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

