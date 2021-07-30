Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 150.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $81.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

